Love Island's Priya donates £750 pay from the show to NHS charity

Love Island's Priya Gopaldas has revealed she has donated her pay from the show to charity.

The medical student found herself booted out of the villa earlier this month, shortly before Monday's final.

Advertisements

And in a post on Instagram this week, Priya shared how much she was paid for her short stint on the show as she donated the money to NHS Charities Together.

Priya posted a screenshot to her social media accounts , telling her followers she had given her £750 fee to the good cause.

"Love Island pay cheque put to use," she wrote alongside a picture.

Although ITV has never confirmed how much Islanders are paid, it's been reported they receive £250 a week in the villa to cover bills and costs at home while on the show.

Those who enter at the start and make it to the final will end up with £2,000, while the cash prize for the winning couple is £50,000.

Of course after the show Islanders can make much more from sponsorships, modelling deals and TV appearances.

Advertisements

Priya was voted out of the villa with Brett Staniland after arriving as a bombshell in the second half of the series.

She said after leaving: "I feel like I’ve made lifelong friendships with a lot of the girls. But because Brett and I were the only friendship couple there, it was inevitable that we were going to leave.

"I’m glad that all the other couples in there are super solid and they have a chance to stay, it’s only fair they stayed and we left.

"It was good fun. I was totally out of my comfort zone for a lot of the challenges but all in all a unique and memorable experience and one that I’ll never forget."

But Priya ruled out any romantic future with Brett after saying in the villa he gave her the 'ick'.

Advertisements

"We are going to be friends and I reckon our friendship is going to last a long time. We are so similar and we got on so well," Priya said. "I don’t think there is anything romantic there but I know for certain there will be a friendship."

It was ultimately Millie and Liam who won Love Island on Monday night.