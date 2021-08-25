Celebrities are to take on a dance challenge like no other in a new E4 reality series.

Ten celebrities are set for the time of their life as they’re transported back to the swinging 60s in the show, provisionally titled The Real Dirty Dancing.

Dirty Dancing superfan Keith Lemon and Heart FM showbiz host and Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts will host the eight-part series, due to air on E4 in 2022.

It will follow 10 famous faces as they move into a stunning Lakeside location reminiscent of the original Kellermans resort, where their dance moves will be well and truly put to the test.

A teaser shares: "In couples, they’ll compete as they take on challenges and dance routines based on iconic scenes from the classic film. Each couple has one thing in common – they all want to be the last Baby and Johnny standing.

"The celebs will need to prove themselves as they take part in entertaining challenges that’ll require them to embody the characters from the cult classic, as they work around the clock to discover their inner Johnny or Baby.

"There’ll be no spaghetti arms as they attempt to learn and perform routines inspired by iconic moments, from ‘Hungry Eyes’ to the jaw dropping Mambo dance, but can they muster the strength for the lake lift, or the elegance required to balance on a fallen log? One thing is for sure, watermelon carrying skills are essential.

"The celebrities will be dancing with various partners throughout the course of the show. Inspired by the Australian series of the same name, The Real Dirty Dancing (W/T) will culminate in the showstopping finale where the top two couples take on the moment every fan dreams of – the last dance of the season, with that gravity defying lift! The remaining six celebrities will become backing dancers in this one-off celebratory performance."

Keith Lemon said: “Dirty Dancing is such a good film and of course I’ve been Baby myself! Twice now! Once for Let’s Dance for Comic Relief and once when we did it on The Keith & Paddy Picture Show.

"So yeah I was chuffed to be asked to host this show! And to be hosting with me mate Ashley! It’s gonna be so fun! Ya can tell how excited I am, look how many exclamation marks I’ve used! Can’t wait!”

Ashley Roberts added: “I LOVE Dirty Dancing, the film literally had a huge impact on my life, and I couldn’t be more excited to be involved in this series. I’m going to be on hand to help out the celebs with their Johnny and Baby moves and look forward to being reunited with Keith. Wish me luck! It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The celebrity line up taking part is to be confirmed.

Genna Gibson Commissioning Editor for Entertainment at Channel 4 said: “Dirty Dancing has been bringing people together to sing and dance (and swoon over Johnny Castle) since the 80s. We hope, like the film, that this colourful and entertaining show will get people together to watch and root for their favourite couples.

"I’m so excited to be bringing this format to the UK, as it’s exactly the type of large scale, glossy reality event that we’ve been looking for and that our audiences love, whether that’s watching together on E4 or bingeing on All 4. I cannot wait to see how our celebrities will cope recreating some of the most iconic scenes in movie history!”

Amelia Brown, Managing Director at production company Thames said: “I am a huge Dirty Dancing fan so to have the opportunity to bring this show to life is a dream come true.

"Devotees of the film may think they could pull off Baby and Johnny’s moves, but now’s the time to put that to the test with our celebrities. Let’s see if they can bring that silver screen magic back to the dancefloor, I can’t wait to get started.”

Picture: Channel 4