Love Island winners Liam Reardon and Millie Court have spilled all on their victory.

The pair won Love Island this year in Monday night's final with more than 40% of the public vote between the final four couples.

Speaking after the show today, Liam reacted: “It’s a surreal feeling we never thought that this would ever happen. We’ve done it together and we’re on top of the world right now, we couldn’t be happier.”

Millie added: “When it had been fourth and third place and then it got to us, the final two couples that’s when it hit and I was like, ‘Ok this is actually between first and second place now!’”

In the live final, Millie won the £50,000 prize but chose to split it with Liam.

Millie & Liam

Asked if she ever considered keeping the cash for herself, Millie said: "No, never. That didn’t cross my mind. I came on the show to find love at the end of the day, so we said for ages now anything after we found what we found was a bonus.

"Then to receive that money, it was just incredible. But there wasn’t a doubt in my mind - I was going to share that with Liam because we’re about to experience life together."

Liam added: "What I have with Millie money can’t buy, any money in the world would mean nothing to me unless I had Millie with me. I would have been splitting it one hundred million percent."

As for what they both plan to spend their share on, Millie revealed: “The first thing I want to do is treat my friends and family. I want to give back to them and do something for them.”

Liam agreed: “Yeah, I want to look after my family back home, spoil them as they’ve always done the best for me. I will definitely put money towards a house.”

Meanwhile the pair spoke about making their relationship work on the outside with Millie living in Essex and Liam in Wales.

Liam shared: “I love where I'm from but I would like to venture off and move to somewhere new and Essex seems like the perfect place really. I know some of the boys who were in the villa we got on so well and they mentioned moving in together and they’d like to move to Essex so that’s something I would definitely be considering and that’s my plan really, moving to Essex.

“Millie and I will move in together eventually. We’ve been living together in the villa together for the past 7/8 weeks. We don’t want to jump into living together straight away because we don’t want to add too much pressure.”

Millie said: “We haven’t been away from each other yet to miss each other and do those things that you do in normal relationships. But us girls [from the villa] will rent a house in Essex, boys will rent a house in Essex, see how that goes for six months and then get a crack on with it [moving in together].”

Liam agreed: “That’s exactly how I feel. I think six months then that’s the next step, we move in together.”

Millie and Liam.

Millie added: “The one thing I want to make sure is that we still stay as strong as we are now.”

Finally, reflecting on their journey, Liam said: "I think Love Island is amazing because you come there and you meet people you would never have met on the outside. It puts you in a bubble almost where nothing else matters apart from building connections with people and it gives you the opportunity to find love like we have done.

"Our journey has been absolutely amazing, we’ve had the ups, we’ve had the downs but it’s been an amazing journey and we’ve been lucky and privileged to say that and I wouldn’t change it for the world."

Millie concluded: "It was a summer of a lifetime - I’ve loved every single minute of it."

Love Island airs on ITV2. You can catch up on the latest series now on the ITV Hub and BritBox.