Love Island's Toby Aromolaran is already being tipped to take part in Dancing On Ice.

Toby finished as runner up in Love Island's latest series on Monday night alongside partner Chloe Burrows.

And like many Love Islanders before him, it's likely we'll be seeing plenty more of Toby on our screens in the future.

Bookies are already backing the fan favourite to take part in Dancing On Ice next year.

Ladbrokes spokesperson Alex Apati told the Daily Mirror: "Toby wouldn't be the first Islander to swap the villa for a stint on the ice, and the latest odds suggest there's every chance he follows in the footsteps of Wes Nelson and Maura Higgins next series."

Last night's Love Island final saw Toby and Chloe become official boyfriend and girlfriend as they made heartfelt declarations of love to one another.

Chloe said: "Who would have thought that me and you would have made it all this way? From the first snog on the terrace to the bootylicious challenge, it’s clear we’ve always had an amazing connection.

“I wanted to find someone coming into this Villa but I didn’t expect to find someone as amazing as you."

However the touching moment wasn't enough to help them take victory and itt was Millie Court & Liam Reardon who won love Island 2021.

Teddy Soares and Faye Winter finished the latest series in third and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank were in fourth.

Love Island will return to ITV next year.

Meanwhile Dancing On Ice will be back on the channel in the New Year.

Presented by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the series typically airs on Sunday evenings from January.