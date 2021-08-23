Love Island 2021 favourites to win revealed ahead of live final

It's the Love Island final tonight as the public crown a winning couple.

After seven weeks, one of four couples will head home with up to £50,000 this evening.

Ahead of the live show on ITV2 from 9PM, Millie and Liam are the favourites to take home the cash with Chloe and Toby not too far behind according to bookies Betfair.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "After eight weeks of cracking on and putting eggs in baskets, the Love Island grand finale is almost upon us - and of the final four couples left on the show, it's Millie and Liam who are clear odds-on favourites at 8/13 to take home the £50,000 prize, despite significant bumps in the road in between.

"And we've seen a whopping 50% of all bets going on them in the Love Island betting market."

They added: "Chloe and Toby, who were favourites for almost all of last week, are close second favourites on 13/8 - with Faye & Teddy and Kaz & Tyler way behind on 11/1 in what is a clear two horse race for Love Island glory.

"We also make it 10/1 that either member of the winning couple will steal the money and keep it for themselves, which would be a Love Island first and a moment of television history."

Hosted by Laura Whitmore, live from the Love Island Villa, tonight’s finale will feature interviews with the four final couples, as Laura gets all the inside gossip.

Viewers can vote for their winning couple via the official Love Island app. Voting is open until 8:45pm tonight. The vote will then reopen during tonight’s show, giving viewers a second chance to vote for their favourite couple.

Which couple has stolen the hearts of the nation and will be crowned the winners of Love Island 2021?

Love Island airs from 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Catch up on this year's show online via ITV Hub here as well as BritBox.