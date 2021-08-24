How Love Island 2021 winners and losers could all make MILLIONS

The winners of Love Island 2021 - and the losers - all stand to cash in.

It was Millie Court & Liam Reardon who won love Island 2021 last night beating Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran into second place.

Teddy Soares and Faye Winter finished in third and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank ended the series in 4th place.

As the winning couple, the pair got to play for the £50,000 prize fund. Host Laura Whitmore revealed two sealed envelopes, explaining that one had £0 inside and the other the full £50,000.

Liam & Millie then each had to select an envelope, with Liam ending up with £0 and Millie the £50,000 prize.

Laura put Millie to the test as she was told she could either keep the £50,000 for herself or share it half and half with Liam.

Without hesitation Millie chose to split the cash seeing both her and Liam leave the villa £25,000 richer.

But they - and their fellow finalists - are set to make so much more.

From Instagram #ads to clothing labels, book deals and even the Christmas panto, Love Islanders can become millionaires from their time on the show.

Celebrity PR and Publicist Harry Rutter previously told the Metro newspaper: "Islanders can earn more than £200,000 per month just on sponsored Instagram posts.

"If partying is their thing (I mean who’s isn’t?) ex-islanders can expect around £2,000 just for attending a nightclub PA."

Love Island stars can also look to appear on other TV shows with past Islanders popping up on everything from Dancing On Ice to Celebrity MasterChef.

The biggest names from the reality dating series have even landed their own shows.

In 2019 Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen were named as Love Island's richest stars after finishing as runners up on the dating show in 2016.

They've since married and a series of TV, clothing and magazine deals have led them to amass a reported £4.2 million fortune.

Love Island will return to ITV for another series next year with applications open now.