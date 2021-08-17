Tom Fletcher has been installed as the early favourite on Strictly Come Dancing this year.

The new series of Strictly will launch next month (September) on BBC One with fifteen celebrities taking part.

Names announced for the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing cast include singer Tom Fletcher, telly presenter AJ Odudu, EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, chef, social media influencer and CBBC presenter Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay and Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn.

They're joined by cookery author John Whaite, BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker, CBBC presenter and actor Rhys Stephenson, Olympian Adam Peaty and actress Nina Wadia.

Concluding the 2021 contestants are TV personality Judi Love, former rugby Player Ugo Monye, entrepreneur and TV personality Sara Davies MBE and comic and actor Robert Webb.

Although no one has danced a step yet there are already some early favourites to do well - and others no so.

Betfair spokesman Sam Rosbottom revealed: "Tom Fletcher is our early 4/1 favourite to waltz his way to the Glitterball trophy - but hot on his heels are Robert Webb and Dan Walker at 6/1, followed by decorated Olympian Adam Peaty at 7/1.

"Eastenders star Nina Wadia is the outsider at 25/1 in what is set to be one of the most fiercely competitive series in years."

The brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing will start in September on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Every weekend the celeb and pro couples take to the dancefloor hoping they have what it takes to impress the judges and fans at home.

Every performance will be critiqued by the Strictly Come Dancing panel line up Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke before viewers get their say.

On Sunday night the lowest ranked pairings will perform in the dance off before one is voted out.