Life of Nikki Grahame to be celebrated in new Channel 4 documentary

Channel 4 has announced a new documentary celebrating the life of Nikki Grahame.

Big Brother star Nikki tragically died earlier this year as the result of an eating disorder.

Advertisements

Channel 4 has revealed a one-off film that will explore Nikki's life.

Nikki rose to fame on series 7 of Big Brother in 2006 before returning to the show Ultimate Big Brother in 2010.

She also regularly featured on spin-off show Bit On The Side and had her own reality series Princess Nikki on E4.

Channel 4 say: "Feisty, volatile and unapologetic, she was an inspiration to millions - and when Nikki uttered her immortal line on Big Brother: 'Who IS she?! Who IS she?!', she became a TV legend.

"Behind the bright and funny media persona, Nikki was a complex woman who bravely battled anorexia for over 30 years. Her illness reached crisis point during the UK’s third national lockdown and, tragically, Nikki lost her fight for life on Friday 9th April 2021."

The special will celebrate Nikki's life through archive and home movies.

Advertisements

Meanwhile exclusive interviews with Nikki’s mother, close family and friends - and tributes from celebrity colleagues - will reveal the complexities of anorexia and the impact this cruel and misunderstood illness had on Nikki and everybody who loved her.

Sue Graham, Nikki’s mother said: “Nikki was so much more than a reality TV contestant and I am looking forward to celebrating her short life in this documentary. It will be tough, but Nikki was one special girl - kind and smart with the biggest heart - and I know Jane and Angel Eye will do her proud.”

Ollie Durrant, Executive Producer added: “We are honoured to be making this important film with Nikki’s family and friends.

"She was an amazingly kind, caring person who despite her own struggles, worked tirelessly to raise awareness of anorexia and the exponential rise of mental health issues in society today. We hope this film is a fitting tribute to her legacy.”

Advertisements

Rita Daniels, Commissioning Editor commented: "Nikki was an important part of Channel 4 and Big Brother history. We were deeply saddened by her passing and so this important multi-layered film celebrates Nikki, the reality TV legend in a way that shows respect and gives dignity to Nikki’s memory."

For help and support with eating disorders you can contact B-eat (Beat Eating Disorders) online or on the phone. Visit https://www.beateatingdisorders.org.uk/support-services/helplines for more information.