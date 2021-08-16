Jess Wright filming new reality show for ITVBe following her wedding

Jess Wright is to star in a one-off reality show special on ITVBe as she prepares to marry.

Jess Wright: The Wedding will follow Jess and her fiancee William Lee Kemp’s journey to the altar.

The pair will be seen staging their dream wedding, a star studded event on the paradise island of Mallorca.

ITV share: "The 90 minute special will follow Jess and William in the lead up to their ceremony, but having already delayed their nuptials once already, will it be a case of second time lucky for the love struck couple?

"Along the way, viewers will be re-introduced to Jess’ family, who first found fame in The Only Way Is Essex. Mum Carol, dad Mark and others will appear throughout the show to support Jess and William in their bid to make the biggest day of Jess’ life go without a hitch."

Jess Wright said "Our road to the altar has been a hell of a journey to say the least we're so excited to bring you all along for the highs, the lows and everything in between! We can't wait to share what is going to be the best day of our lives with everyone.

"This year has been tough for everyone, and it's going to be amazing to celebrate now that we are allowed! ITVBe viewers have been through a lot with me, and it means the absolute world to me that I get to share it with them. Myself and William and my family are so excited!"

Jess Wright: The Wedding is made by Potato, part of ITV Studios, who are also behind Ferne McCann: First Time Mum, Sam and Billie: The Mummy Diaries and the forthcoming Billie and Greg: The Family Diaries.

Amanda Stavri, Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment said: “Having followed her life on our screens for over ten years, it’s wonderful to have Jess back on ITVBe and ITV Hub celebrating this most special of days.”

Phil Mount, Creative Director at Potato, added: "Jess Wright is a firm favourite amongst ITVBe’s viewers, and having followed her highs and lows throughout her eleven years on TV screens, Potato are delighted to be working alongside her and her family to share the day she’s been waiting for."