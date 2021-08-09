The Circle USA on Netflix is reportedly set to welcome contestants from the UK.

It follows Channel 4's decision to drop the British version of the show earlier this year after three series.

Advertisements

According to The Sun newspaper, the USA series - which streams on Netflix - will now feature players from both sides of the Atlantic.

A source shared: "Using an international cast of contestants is an approach that’s already proved successful with similar shows, such as the steamy dating favourite Too Hot to Handle."

The Circle sees participants live in individual apartments. They can only communicate with one another via the titular special social media platform.

Free to be whoever they want the aim of the game is to be named the most popular by their rival contestants.

The contestants chosen as the least popular in weekly ratings will be blocked from The Circle and eliminated from the show.

They may play honestly or opt to change certain things or even take on a new identity in order to trick their rival players.

Advertisements

At stake for the winner is a big cash prize. In the game where anyone can be anyone, who will win The Circle?

The UK version was presented by Emma Willis with voice-over from comic Sophie Willan.

Announcing their decision to end the show in May, Channel 4 said in a statement: "In much the same way as when we originally commissioned The Circle, Channel 4 has a responsibility to continually look at how we reinvent and create space for new ideas, and so we have decided not to commission the show for a fourth season.

"We’d like to thank Studio Lambert, Motion and all those involved for The Circle’s huge success over the last three series."

Advertisements

You can watch the British version online now via All 4.

Meanwhile The Circle USA is available on Netflix here, hosted by Michelle Buteau.