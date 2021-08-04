The first three Strictly Come Dancing 2021 celebrities will be revealed later today (4 August).

The countdown to Strictly Come Dancing has started with the BBC confirming that we'll soon know the first names officially taking part.

The BBC has announced that the first Strictly reveal will be made on The One Show tonight (Wednesday, 4 August) from 7PM live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Strictly's official Twitter wrote: "We are so ready to reveal the #Strictly class of 2021! Meet our first three celebrities, tonight 7pm @BBCTheOneShow"

Rumoured names for 2021's Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, Good Morning Britain stars Alex Beresford and Laura Tobin, Years & Years singer & actor Olly Alexander, former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas, Gordon Ramsay's daughter and social media star Tilly and rugby player and new Question Of Sport team captain Ugo Monye.

More rumoured celebs for the show are actor Gregory Piper from Line Of Duty, former England footballer Peter Crouch, Westlife singer Mark Feehily, fitness guru Joe Wicks, former England footballer Michael Owen and BBC weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker.

Meanwhile this year show will introduce four new professionals - Dancing With The Stars Ireland pro Kai Widdrington; former Let’s Dance Germany's Nikita Kuzmin; reigning African Latin Champion Cameron Lombard; and The Greatest Dancer champion Jowita Przystal.

Presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, Strictly begins in the autumn on BBC One

Over on spin-off It Takes Two, Janette Manrara will present following Zoe Ball stepping down.

Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas will be back on the panel with Anton Du Beke joining the panel this series. Bruno Tonioli is unable to take part in 2021 due to ongoing travel and quarantine restrictions due to the pandemic.

