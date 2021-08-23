Celebrity MasterChef 2021 contestants and results so far - who left?

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 has arrived - here's who's taking part and the results so far.

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 - the 16th series so far - is currently airing on BBC One.

The show is again hosted by Gregg Wallace and John Torode while India Fisher narrates.

Here's a full recap of who's taking part and who's left so far...

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 contestants and results so far

The stars on the Celebrity MasterChef line up will begin split into four groups of five who will take part in the heats each week.

Heat 1

SEMI-FINALIST Su Pollard - Actress

SEMI-FINALIST Bez - Happy Mondays star

ELIMINATED Duncan James - Blue singer

ELIMINATED Munya Chawawa - Comedian

ELIMINATED Rita Simons - Actress

Heat 2

SEMI-FINALIST Megan McKenna - Reality star and singer

SEMI-FINALIST Mel Sykes - TV & Radio host

ELIMINATED Patrick Grant - Sewing Bee judge

ELIMINATED Penny Lancaster - Media personality

ELIMINATED Nabil Abdulrashid - Britain's Got Talent comedian

Heat 3

Will Kirk - The Repair Shop

Melissa Johns - Actress

Katie Price - TV personality

Joe Swash - TV presenter

Dion Dublin - Former England footballer

Heat 4

Gavin Esler - Journalist

Michelle Collins - Actress

Johannes Radebe - Strictly Come Dancing professional

Kadeena Cox - Paralympian

Kem Cetinay - Love Island star

In the heats, the celebs will start by facing a trio of series of challenges. The first is Under the Cloche where each celeb will be faced with a different surprise ingredient which they must use to create a dish.

They'll then take on the Street Food Challenge where they'll be asked to cook a dish not from recipe but from but their instincts about how it is made after tasting it.

Following that is the Dinner Party Dish - something they would cook to impress if someone was coming round to eat - in just one hour.

After the challenges one celeb will be eliminated before the remaining four take on a Knowledge and Skills Test and a challenge from a guest chef.

One more celeb will then be sent home while the top three cooks will have to prepare a faultless two-course meal for John, Gregg and three Celebrity MasterChef champions. The top two cooks of the week's heat will head into the semi-finals.

The winner will follow in the footsteps of previous winners, Riyadh Khalaf, Greg Rutherford MBE, John Partridge, Angellica Bell, Alexis Conran, Kimberly Wyatt, Sophie Thompson, Ade Edmondson, Emma Kennedy, Phil Vickery, Lisa Faulkner, Jayne Middlemiss, Liz McClarnon, Nadia Sawalha and Matt Dawson.

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 airs on BBC One.

Episodes are available to watch online via BBC iPlayer here.

Picture: BBC/Shine TV