Strictly Come Dancing won't return to Blackpool for a second year

Strictly Come Dancing is to miss its traditional trip to Blackpool for a second year.

The new series will be back in the autumn and most things will be back to normal after last year's show saw forced changes to the pandemic.

A full line up of fifteen celebrities are set to take part with themed weeks such as Movies and Halloween returning together with a live studio audience.

However the Daily Mirror reports that the show won't be heading north to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom for a second year in a row.

Executive producer Sarah James told the newspaper: "We’re so thrilled that Strictly will be returning for a full-length series this year, and know how much viewers are looking forward to getting their full Strictly fix and seeing the return of much-loved specials.”

She added: "We are all so sad that we won’t be able to get to Blackpool this year but can’t wait to be back dancing at the one and only Blackpool Tower Ballroom in the future."

An insider told the tabloid that producers had to make an early decision about the trip due to the "advanced planning and logistics required".

Strictly Come Dancing typically launches in September on BBC One.

No names have been confirmed for the series yet but those rumoured include footballer Michael Owen, Westlife's Mark Feehily, actor Gregory Piper, TV presenter Dan Walker, rugby player and new Question Of Sport team captain Ugo Monye and Gordon Ramsay's daughter and social media star Tilly.

Meanwhile the BBC has announced four brand new pro dancers for this year's series.

Joining the show former Dancing With The Stars Ireland professional Kai Widdrington; former Let’s Dance Germany professional Nikita Kuzmin; reigning South African Latin Champion Cameron Lombard; and winner of BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer 2020, Jowita Przystal.

Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse will return as judges with Anton Du Beke joining the judges this series. Bruno Tonioli is unable to take part in 2021 due to ongoing travel and quarantine restrictions due to the pandemic.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will host the main show while over on BBC Two's It Takes Two, Janette Manrara will take over from Zoe Ball who stepped down.

