Telly presenter Anna Richardson has put herself forward for Strictly Come Dancing.

The TV host is best known for her current role fronting Channel 4's unique dating show Naked Attraction.

In a new interview, Anna spoke about taking part in reality shows saying she has "always turned them down".

However it seems Strictly would be the exception, with Anna telling The Sun newspaper: "I think Strictly as a whole is a different ball game because you’re learning, you’re doing a skill and I think that would be an ­incredible opportunity.

"I’m A Celebrity, Dancing On Ice, anything that involves getting injured or ­ritual humiliation, I’m just too old. I’m just not a fan of it."

She added: "But Strictly would be an opportunity. Being paired with somebody like Gorka [Marquez] would be amazing.

"You want someone you can have a really good laugh with and who is handsome."

For now you can watch Anna on the new series of Channel 4's Can I Improve My Memory?

Hosted by Sandi Toksvig, the show sees five famous faces enter one of the trickiest competitions on TV designed to improve their memories.

Alongside Anna, those competing to win the coveted Memory Champion title are; Strictly Come Dancing legend Len Goodman, boxing heavyweight Chris Eubank, EastEnders actor Nina Wadia, ex beautician and Love Island Winner Amber Gill.

Meanwhile rumoured celebs for the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include TV presenter Maya Jama, Westlife singer Mark Feehily, weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker, TV star Ryan Thomas, Good Morning Britain stars Alex Beresford and Laura Tobin and Line Of Duty star Gregory Piper.

Further rumoured names include TV host Dan Walker, fitness guru Joe Wicks, Years & Years singer & actor Olly Alexander and former England footballer Peter Crouch.

Strictly Come Dancing begins in the autumn on BBC One, typically starting in September.

Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas will be back on the panel this time joined by Anton Du Beke who steps in for Bruno Tonioli.

Picture: Channel 4