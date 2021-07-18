First look at I'm A Celebrity attraction set to launch in Manchester in July

A brand new I'm A Celebrity attraction is to launch in Manchester in July.

The I'm a Celebrity... Jungle Challenge, promises to be the ultimate jungle encounter for fans of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Opening on Friday, 30 July at Quayside, MediaCityUK (formally known as The Lowry Shopping Centre), the hotly anticipated indoor entertainment attraction will take Campmates into the heart of the jungle to navigate a series of fun-filled physical challenges, inspired by the blockbuster ITV show.

A teaser shares: "Featuring Main Camp, the Throne and Winners Bridge, the action-packed experience will put Campmates' nerve and agility to the test as they race against the clock in a bid to collect stars and be crowned King or Queen of the jungle!

I'm A Celebrity... Jungle Challenge - Pier 8, The Quays, Salford. Picture: © Jason Lock Productions

"Scale The Ascent, an 8.1m vertical rock climb, reach dizzy heights racing across the suspended Treetop Trail, scramble nets, balance on beams and swing round the Jungle Run, take a leap of faith on Get a Grip and glide through the trees on a Zipline, all as part of timed trials.

"Whilst there’s no critters to be seen, Campmates could find themselves taking on Kiosk Kev and a multiple-choice Dingo Dollar Challenge, if the iconic telephone boxes start to ring out and, there’s ample picture opportunities for guests to take home a memento - up to 5 digital images of which are included in every admission ticket."

James Penfold, Controller of Partnerships for ITV Global Entertainment said: “I’m a Celebrity... Jungle Challenge is a one of a kind, multi-sensory adrenalin adventure - bringing together the heart and soul of the hugely celebrated series, and ITV’s expertise in curating fantastic, memorable live brand experiences for guests and families across the world.”

Appointed operators, Continuum Attractions’ CEO Juliana Delaney commented: “We’re really looking forward to opening the doors on the Jungle Challenge; it will be a totally new and utterly amazing action-packed physical challenge for friends and family to enjoy together this summer.”

I'm A Celebrity... Jungle Challenge - Pier 8, The Quays, Salford. Picture: © Jason Lock Productions

Stephen Wild, Managing Director of MediaCityUK added: “The arrival of this incredible attraction will bring a real sense of excitement and fun for all the family to MediaCityUK.

"TV is already an important part of our community with the presence of the iconic Coronation Street studios and the ‘I’m a Celebrity... Jungle Challenge’ brings the ITV experience even closer to the public, in a unique immersive way.”

I’m a Celebrity… Jungle Challenge will also feature Europe’s first ever ceiling-mounted Spyrider; a high-speed track which will whiz above the jungle canopy in just 18 seconds. Tickets for Spyrider are limited and will be available for a £3 upgrade once inside the attraction, subject to availability.

You can get tickets at www.imacelebrityjunglechallenge.co.uk with priority booking from 8AM on Tuesday, 20 July. Tickets will go on general sale from 8AM on Wednesday, 21 July with tickets priced £27.50 per child and £30 per adult.