Peter Crouch has been linked to Strictly Come Dancing's latest season.

The 6ft 7in football star is best known for his time as a striker for the England team between 2005 and 2010. He ultimately retired from the sport in 2019 after playing for Stoke and Burnley.

Since then, Peter has become a regular pundit and presenter for the BBC, recently fronting his own late night football show Crouchy's Year-Late Euros: Live during Euro 2020.

Now he could be set to take part in Strictly Come Dancing - eight years after his wife Abbey Clancy won the show in 2013.

A source shared with The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Peter is hugely popular and would be a phenomenal signing. The casting team were especially keen because he had such a high profile during the Euros.

"Taller men have struggled but he would stand out a mile on the dancefloor."

It's not the first time that Peter has been rumoured for the show with wife Abbey saying in 2019 that he'd be a "nightmare" on the ballroom.

She told the Express online: "He would lose, because he can’t dance.

"He’s got two left feet, he would be a nightmare."

For now no names have been officially confirmed for Strictly's 2021 cast.

Other names linked to the line up currently include fitness guru Joe Wicks, TV presenter Dan Walker, Westlife's Mark Feehily, former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas and Good Morning Britain hosts Alex Beresford and Laura Tobin.

Also rumoured sports star Michael Owen, actor Gregory Piper from Line Of Duty, BBC weather presenter Tomasz Schafernaker and singer & actor Olly Alexander.

Strictly airs in the autumn on BBC One, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas will be back on the panel joined by Anton Du Beke for this year. Anton is stepping in for Bruno Tonioli who cannot take part in 2021 due to ongoing travel and quarantine restrictions.

Picture: BBC