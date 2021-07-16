Bradley Walsh has revealed he's turned down Strictly Come Dancing a number of times.

The TV presenter and actor has told how he's always declined approaches from the BBC about taking part in the series.

In a new interview with The Sun newspaper, Bradley shared: “Here’s the trick of doing stuff you can get away with, you’ve got to be brutally honest with yourself. If you don’t get it you can’t sell it.

"If you can’t dance, you can’t sell it, no matter how big a showman you are. Stick to what you know best. I’ve been asked a couple of times to go on Strictly.

"But I’m not a dancer. I don’t even think I’m a good dad dancer. I’m a bad dad dancer, which makes things even worse."

Bradley isn't the only star to say no to Strictly.

Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp previously revealed he turned down the show, saying: "They ask me a lot [to go on Strictly Come Dancing] [but] I can't dance. There are some things I have to admit I can't do."

And TV presenter Mel Giedroyc previously revealed she was made an offer by show bosses but said no. "I love watching it so much I almost didn't want to spoil the pleasure by being on it," she told the Radio Times magazine.

As for who could be on Strictly this year names rumoured currently include BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker, weather presenter Tomasz Schafernaker, fitness guru Joe Wicks, former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas and sports star Michael Owen.

More celebs linked to the show are GMB hosts Alex Beresford and Laura Tobin, Line Of Duty star Gregory Piper, Years & Years singer & actor Olly Alexander and Westlife singer Mark Feehily.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, Strictly Come Dancing begins in the autumn on BBC One

This year on spin-off show It Takes Two, Janette Manrara will present following Zoe Ball stepping down.

Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse will be back as judges with Anton Du Beke joining the panel for this year.

Anton sits in for Bruno Tonioli who isn't able to appear due to ongoing travel and quarantine restrictions between the UK and US.

Picture: ITV