Tim Campbell is to join The Apprentice as one of Lord Sugar's aides.

The former winner of the BBC One series is to replace Claude Littner who cannot take part in the series because of medical reasons.

Claude has told how he is currently recovering from a nasty bike accident in April which almost saw his leg amputated.

He explained: "I was just pottering along, I must have been doing no more than 10 kilometres an hour on this sort of two-track road. The next thing I knew, I was on the left-hand side of the street, my bike was in the middle of the road and I didn’t know what happened.

“I suspect I hit a pothole or something like that, but I must have blanked out at the moment of impact, because the next thing I knew, I was lying on the ground.”

Claude added: "My wife and my sons were there as well and they (the doctors) decided they were going to amputate my leg. And then they had another chat about it and they said, ‘Look, let’s get him into theatre right away tonight and let’s see if we can save his leg’. And I went into theatre and it was a very long operation and they didn’t take my leg off...

"Whilst I'm disappointed that I won't be out and about covering the tasks or in the boardroom for this upcoming series, I'll most definitely be glued to the action from my sofa."

With Claude unable to film the upcoming series, former Apprentice winner and entrepreneur Tim Campbell is to stand in alongside Karren Brady.

Lord Sugar said: "Claude has been part of the series since the beginning and is leaving an important boardroom chair to temporarily fill. I’ve been speaking to him regularly about his recovery, and of course hope we see him back in the boardroom very soon.

"In the meantime, my former winner Tim Campbell will step into Claude’s seat and be my eyes and ears as the candidates face a tough set of business challenges in the upcoming series."

Tim added: "I’m excited to be looking after Claude’s boardroom chair while he recuperates and look forward to seeing what the candidates come up with on this year’s tasks.

"I was saddened by the circumstances which led to getting the call from Lord Sugar, but having been on the show myself, I know the hard work that goes into it – so I didn’t take the decision lightly. I wish Claude the very best as he recovers."

The next series of The Apprentice is expected to begin 2022.

The show has been off-air since 2019 due to the pandemic, with Lord Sugar recently saying he hoped the show would air the "early part of next year".

He explained: "If things go well, and there’s no outbreaks or third waves, we’re planning to start recording later this year and it should be just after Christmas that they’ll start it again."

Picture: BBC/PA