This could be the year for Emma Willis to do Strictly Come Dancing.

The TV presenter says she would love to do the show but a busy work schedule has stopped her in the past.

Following the axe of The Circle by Channel 4, Emma has hinted she could be ready to take to the ballroom in 2021.

In a chat with The Sun newspaper, Emma said: "If I had time, I would do it in a heartbeat. Like I absolutely love it. I’ve been asked in the past but it’s always the time of year when we’re filming The Voice and The Circle.

"The Circle is not happening this year, but let’s hope The Voice is — otherwise I will be doing Strictly."

Watch this space!

For now you can catch Emma fronting new ITV series Cooking With The Stars on ITV from next Tuesday.

Co-hosted with Tom Allen, it will see eight celebrities taking part with professional chefs who will mentor, teach and take them from passionate amateur to restaurant level chefs.

Celebs taking part include comedian and actor Griff Rhys-Jones, Strictly’s head judge Shirley Ballas, performer and presenter Denise Van Outen, actress Catherine Tyldesley and McFly’s Harry Judd.

Emma said: "I absolutely love cooking so I can't wait to see the celebrities in the kitchen showing what they have or haven't learnt. What a brilliant opportunity to be trained by some of the best chefs in the business and I'm hoping I can pick up a few tips too.

"I know it's going to be a lot of fun hosting with the brilliant Tom Allen so I can't wait to get started."

Meanwhile the new series of Strictly Come Dancing will be back in the autumn on BBC One.

Other names rumoured for Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include Westlife singer Mark Feehily, actor Ryan Thomas, weather presenter Tomasz Schafernaker, singer & actor Olly Alexander and former England footballer Michael Owen.

Also rumoured Line Of Duty star Gregory Piper, fitness guru Joe Wicks, Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford and Laura Tobin and BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker.

Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse will be back as judges this year joined by Anton Du Beke as Bruno Tonioli cannot take part due to ongoing travel and quarantine restrictions.

Picture: ITV/South Shore