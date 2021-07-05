Diversity working on 'epic dance film' reveals Ashley Banjo

Diversity are working on an epic feature film, Ashley Banjo has said.

The Britain's Got Talent dancers are working on a big screen movie which Ashley says he hopes will be a "blockbuster release"

"We’re creating a genuine blockbuster release – a feature film for the cinema," Ashley told the Daily Mirror in an interview. “It has a feel like Mission Impossible or Fast & Furious.

“Imagine a franchise like those but with dance stunts and genuine creativity at the heart of it.”

Ashley added that they were in talks with some big named directors and producers.

"I can’t say who, but they’re very experienced in action movies and they know dance. It’s very cool," he said. "Dance films always have cheesy, predictable scripts – but dance in a cinematic form has never been used in the way we present it."

The news follows Ashley teasing a future project with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Ashley had previously revealed how the pair had contacted him following the controversy over Diversity's Britain's Got Talent performance last year.

Speaking to FUBAR Radio the dancer suggested that there are future projects between them in the pipeline.

He said: “I think the paths might cross at some point, I'm not sure how. There's been a couple of conversations, but, yeah. I'm hoping that our paths cross. That's all I'm going to say. Keep it under wraps as they say.”

Ashley added to hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng on Access All Areas: "We've got loads of like loads of common ground, things that we just both relate on.”

Diversity’s routine last year sparked nearly 30,000 Ofcom complaints, making it the second highest complained about TV moment ever.

However it also saw great acclaimed and went on to win a BAFTA TV Award last month.

Picking up the award, Ashley said: "In a way I have to say thank you to those that did complain, that did that abuse because you showed the truth. You showed exactly why this performance and moment was necessary."