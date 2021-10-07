RuPaul's Drag Race UK results: Who left this week and contestants from series 3

RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 3 has arrived - here are all the contestants and results so far from the third season.
RuPaul's Drag Race's third UK season is currently airing on BBC Three.
Global drag icon, and judge supremo, RuPaul presides as twelve of the nation’s most fabulous queens compete over ten weeks to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.
Queen of queens, Mama Ru has the ultimate say on who shantays or sashays, but each week, Ru is joined on the judging panel by Michelle Visage, an extra special celebrity guest judge and, on a rotational basis, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.
Here's a recap of season 3's Queens and results so far...
Drag Race UK 2021 contestants
Twelve Queens were confirmed for RuPaul's Drag Race earlier this year...
Vanity Milan - 29-year-old from South London
Scarlett Harlett - 26-year-old from East London
River Medway - 22-year-old from Kent
Krystal Versace - 19-year-old from Kent
Kitty Scott-Claus - 29-year-old from Birmingham
Ella Vaday - 32-year-old from Dagenham
Charity Kase - 24-year-old from Lancashire
Choriza May - 30-year-old from Newcastle
Veronica Green - 35-year-old from Rochdale, Lancashire - Eliminated Episode 3
Victoria Scone - 27-year-old from Cardiff- Left Episode 3 on medical grounds
Elektra Fence - 29-year-old from Burnley, Lancashire - Eliminated Episode 2
Anubis - 19-year-old from Brighton - Eliminated Episode 1
Drag Race UK 2021 results
Here's a full recap on who's left and who won the weekly challenges on RuPaul's Drag Race UK...
Week 1 - 23 September
Winner: Krystal Versace
Bottom two: Anubis and Elektra Fence (Lip sync song: Total Eclipse of The Heart by Bonnie Taylor)
Eliminated: Anubis
Week 2 - 30 September
Winner: Krystal Versace
Bottom two: Vanity Milan and Elektra Fence (Lip sync song: Moving On Up by M People)
Eliminated: Elektra Fence
Week 3 - 7 October
Winner: Scarlett Harlett
Bottom two: Vanity Milan and Veronica Green (Lip sync song: I've Got The Music In Me by The Kiki Dee Band)
Eliminated: Veronica Green
RuPaul's Drag Race UK airs on BBC Three.
You can watch the series and catch up on episodes via the BBC iPlayer.
Picture: BBC