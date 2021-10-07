RuPaul's Drag Race UK results: Who left this week and contestants from series 3

RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 3 has arrived - here are all the contestants and results so far from the third season.

RuPaul's Drag Race's third UK season is currently airing on BBC Three.

Global drag icon, and judge supremo, RuPaul presides as twelve of the nation’s most fabulous queens compete over ten weeks to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.

Queen of queens, Mama Ru has the ultimate say on who shantays or sashays, but each week, Ru is joined on the judging panel by Michelle Visage, an extra special celebrity guest judge and, on a rotational basis, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

Here's a recap of season 3's Queens and results so far...

Drag Race UK 2021 contestants

Twelve Queens were confirmed for RuPaul's Drag Race earlier this year...

Vanity Milan - 29-year-old from South London

Scarlett Harlett - 26-year-old from East London

River Medway - 22-year-old from Kent

Krystal Versace - 19-year-old from Kent

Kitty Scott-Claus - 29-year-old from Birmingham

Ella Vaday - 32-year-old from Dagenham

Charity Kase - 24-year-old from Lancashire

Choriza May - 30-year-old from Newcastle

Veronica Green - 35-year-old from Rochdale, Lancashire - Eliminated Episode 3

Victoria Scone - 27-year-old from Cardiff- Left Episode 3 on medical grounds

Elektra Fence - 29-year-old from Burnley, Lancashire - Eliminated Episode 2

Anubis - 19-year-old from Brighton - Eliminated Episode 1

Drag Race UK 2021 results

Here's a full recap on who's left and who won the weekly challenges on RuPaul's Drag Race UK...

Week 1 - 23 September

Winner: Krystal Versace

Bottom two: Anubis and Elektra Fence (Lip sync song: Total Eclipse of The Heart by Bonnie Taylor)

Eliminated: Anubis

Week 2 - 30 September

Winner: Krystal Versace

Bottom two: Vanity Milan and Elektra Fence (Lip sync song: Moving On Up by M People)

Eliminated: Elektra Fence

Week 3 - 7 October

Winner: Scarlett Harlett

Bottom two: Vanity Milan and Veronica Green (Lip sync song: I've Got The Music In Me by The Kiki Dee Band)

Eliminated: Veronica Green

RuPaul's Drag Race UK airs on BBC Three.

You can watch the series and catch up on episodes via the BBC iPlayer.

