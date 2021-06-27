Craig Revel Horwood wants Jeremy Corbyn on Strictly Come Dancing

Craig Revel Horwood wants to see Jeremy Corbyn on Strictly Come Dancing.

Craig thinks it would be "absolutely sweet" to get the former Labour leader on the BBC One dancing show.

Advertisements

The Strictly judge said: “I would love to see Jeremy Corbyn up there, that would be absolutely sweet. I would love that."

He continued in a chat with the Daily Mirror newspaper: “Anne Widdecombe did it and John Sergeant and Ed Balls was fantastic and so much fun.

“I said: ‘I would vote for you for PM’ after he put himself through that.

“They get to see the real you. Not just the politician. That is what people say about me on the panel.

“I am there for five minutes being Mr Nasty. Out of work people can be really nice.”

Whether or not we do one day see Jeremy Corbyn on the show remains to be seen.

Advertisements

Currently no names have been officially announced for this year's latest line up.

Rumoured names for the 2021 cast currently include former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas, Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford and Laura Tobin, fitness guru Joe Wicks, sports star Michael Owen,actor Gregory Piper and Westlife singer Mark Feehily, BBC weather presenter Tomasz Schafernaker and TV presenter Dan Walker.

However one person NOT doing Strictly is GB News' Andrew Neil.

The journalist has denied reports suggesting he would be appearing on the show.

A source had told The Sun on Sunday "It’s not often he ventures away from serious news projects and he has a lot on his plate. Strictly has become the number one show for so many political figures and Andrew is one of the biggest names."

But appearing on GB News, Andrew denied the rumours in an interview with Nigel Farage.

Strictly Come Dancing airs in the autumn on BBC One, fronted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

Advertisements

Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse will be back as judges, joined this year by Anton Du Beke.

Picture: BBC/Richard Townsend