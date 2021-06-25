Mrs Brown's Boys star Gary Hollywood tipped for Dancing On Ice line up

Mrs Brown's Boys star Gary Hollywood has been tipped to sign up for Dancing On Ice next series.

The actor had appeared on the BBC One sitcom as Dino Doyle since its start in 2011 but departed the cast last year.

Advertisements

The Sun newspaper reports that Gary was previously approached for Dancing On Ice earlier this year but was unable to commit to the series.

He's now said to be in talks to join the cast of the next run in 2022.

A source shared: "It makes sense we want Gary again, he’s now a free agent and no longer bound to one show.

"TV audiences seem to love him and it’s shown in the latest ratings for Mrs Brown’s Boys."

A spokesperson for the show commented: "No decisions have been made on our cast for 2022."

Dancing On Ice will return in January on ITV.

Hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the series typically airs on Sunday nights from January.

As always, in each episode a line up of celebrities will skate live with their pro skaters in a bid to impress the ice panel - with both the contestants and judges line up to be announced.

The last series was won by Radio 1 DJ Sonny Jay and pro partner Angela Egan who claimed victory over Faye Brookes & Matt Evers in the final vote with Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini finishing in third place.

Advertisements

Other celebs taking part in the latest run included musician Myleene Klass, TV personality Rebekah Vardy, and singer Denise van Outen, actor Jason Donovan, reality star Billie Shepherd and actor Rufus Hound.

Picture: Gary in Mrs Browns Boys (BBC)