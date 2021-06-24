Craig Revel Horwood 'delighted' as Anton du Beke joins Strictly judges

Craig Revel Horwood says he's "delighted" Anton du Beke will be joining Strictly Come Dancing panel.

The BBC announced today that Anton will join the Strictly judges this series alongside Craig, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse.

He'll replace Bruno Tonioli who is unable to appear due to continued travel and quarantine restrictions between the UK and USA.

Appearing on ITV's This Morning today, Craig said of the news: "[Me and Bruno] have just been filming a road trip together, and we were talking about whether he is going to be able to fly backwards and forwards [from America] aAnd of course he can't. It's just too risky I think at the moment.

"I was delighted when Anton got the job, I was over the moon. In fact I spoke to him on the way to the studio here today and he's super excited, as we all are.

“And isn't it about time, darling? I mean there is a point in your life where you have to give up the dance shoes and hang them up at some stage. So he deserves it, and he's great."

Craig said welcoming Anton was the "best possible solution" amid the circumstances.

He continued: "You know, Bruno's not ‘out’ out in that way, he may come back next year, who knows? But I'm so delighted to welcome Anton onto the panel."

Speaking earlier today about the move, Anton said: "My loves I cannot tell you how thrilled I am to be stepping into Bruno’s brogues for the next series of Strictly.

"It’s a dream come true to be judging alongside the best of the best and I promise to be kinder to all the couples than any of them have ever been to me."

Bruno Tonioli added: "Anton IS Mr Strictly and if anybody is filling in for me, it has to be him. I honestly wouldn’t have it any other way and I am so excited to see him waggle his paddle."

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing will start in the autumn on BBC One.

Picture: Craig Revel Horwood - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy