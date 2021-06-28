Love Island 2021: Meet Faye Winter - Age, Instagram, job and all about the Islander!

Love Island series 7 has kicked off on ITV2 - meet new contestant Faye Winter here!

Love Island follows a line up of singles searching for their perfect match.

One of the Islanders on the show this year is Faye Winter.

26-year-old Faye is a Lettings Manager from Devon.

You can follow Faye on Instagram @faye__winter where she has over 7,000 followers.

Faye says of being on Love Island: "In the last year we haven’t been able to experience anything. I’m open to anything. The opportunity came up so why wouldn’t I? I’d love to meet somebody, what better way to meet somebody than in the sun - amazing."

On what she's looking for in a partner, Faye explains: "Looks wise they have to be like 6ft. But then my last relationship that I was in for five years he was like 5ft 7”...

"Someone that will put me in my place. Someone that makes me laugh. But also someone that takes my banter. I’m like a 5-year-old in a playground, if I like you, I will make a mockery of you and laugh and joke. That is my really terrible flirting skills. I need someone who can take that."

Meet Faye

She continues: "I normally meet people out, or I’ll meet people on Instagram. A lot of people wouldn’t get my personality on a dating website. They’ll think I’m just being harsh when actually I’m just trying to flirt.

"I’m probably going to see someone in swim shorts and say, ‘Is that all your packing?’ I am that type of person! I don’t like people to know what I’m thinking."

Faye shares: "I’m a lettings manager and I’ve got an amazing team. I go out and do valuations, win business for the company and I’ll do the odd viewing and find tenants. My main role is the sales side of things. I absolutely love it! I’ve actually only taken a sabbatical from work because in my ideal world, I’d love to go back to work.

"I try to make it as Selling Sunset as possible. I’m definitely there in the mini dresses, boobs out, bum out, turning up and you can see the wives say to their husband, 'You’re staying outside'. It’s so fun."

Asked how her friends and family would describe her, Faye reveals: "Loud. I think they’d say I’m authentic. I’m an individual person. A bit of a foghorn -opinionated. My friends have been my friends for years and years so I must be alright because they’ve stuck around for a long time.

"I say it how it is. Even with my closest friends if they do something wrong I tell them."

And on her 'five year plan', Faye says: "I would like my own estate agency or my own charity shop. I want someone who I can go on holidays and stuff with for the next couple of years, and have a really fun time. And then start thinking about kids and serious things in three or four years' time."

Love Island 2021 airs each night on ITV2. Catch up on the series online via the ITVHub and via BritBox here.