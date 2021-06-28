Love Island 2021: Meet Toby Aromolaran - Age, Instagram and all about the footballer!

Love Island's seventh season is currently on ITV2 - meet new Islander Toby Aromolaran here!

Love Island follows a line up of single Islanders who must try their best to couple up, date and flirt in the hope of not being eliminated the Island.

Advertisements

One of the Islanders taking part in the show in series 7 is Toby Aromolaran.

22-year-old Toby is a Semi-Pro Footballer from Essex.

Follow Toby Aromolaran on Instagram and TikTok

You can follow Toby on Instagram @tobyaromolaran where he has over 13,000 followers. Toby is also on Twitter with the username @toby_aro.

Toby says of signing up for Love Island: "I’ve never been in a relationship. I thought, ‘If Love Island can’t find me a relationship then no one can’."

On what he's looking for in a partner, Toby continues: "Looks wise, I’m a sucker for a cute face. Nice feet. That’s a dealbreakerfor me. I don’t have a foot fetish but I appreciate nice feet! I think you can judge someone by their feet. Girls who walk around at the club with no shoes on, that’s one of my hates."

Meet Toby

Toby currently plays football for Hashtag United, a league club founded in 2016 by YouTube star Spencer Owen.

Advertisements

Reveals Toby: "I’ve played football since I was about six, but it’s really come into a new light for the past year since I joined a team called Hashtag United. They’re very social media focused. Everything is on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. Playing with them has really made me fall in love with the game again"

He adds: "Personally, I’m a winner. I play football, which is a competitive sport. It’s not just a game. It’s for the position and the team. I’ve been competing my whole life. I’m a winner, I don’t like losing. I’m not a sore loser but I like to win."

Toby says his friends and family would describe him as "Optimistic": "I always see the bright side in the worst situations. I’m a fun guy when I go on a night out. Responsible guy as well."

And on what he's most looking forward to on Love Island, Toby sats: "Seeing unreal girls! I’ve got friends, I can make more friends but my number one is meeting someone.

"I'm looking for someone to do nothing with. I want to be at home and do nothing with someone."

Advertisements

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9PM Sunday to Fridays with episodes available to ITV Hub.

Helmed by Laura Whitmore, the series also welcomes voiceover comedian Iain Stirling.