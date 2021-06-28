Love Island 2021: Meet Hugo Hammond - Age, Instagram, job and all about the Islander!

Love Island 2021 has kicked off on ITV2 - meet new Islander Hugo Hammond here!

Love Island sees a group of single people searching for love.

One of the singletons on the cast for this year's series is Hugo Hammond, a 24-year-old PE teacher from Hampshire.

You can follow Hugo Hammond on Instagram @hugo_hammond_ where he has over 10,000 followers.

Hugo says of being on Love Island: "I’ve been single for a while now. With the current climate, it’s been really hard to get back into dating. I saw it as an opportunity to have an amazing fun summer and put myself back out there."

On what he's looking for in a partner, Hugo shares: "I want someone I can be myself around. I want them to not take themselves or me too seriously. I like having a laugh and a joke. Definitely someone who can be my best friend first and then hopefully that can turn into a romance.

"I’m into my sport and fitness so someone who shares similar hobbies and passions. Looks wise, tall and athletic. Hair -I love that balayagelook, girls are very impressed when I say that"

Meet Hugo

Unsurprisingly for a PE teacher, Hugo is a huge sports fan.

"I’m missing a summer of sport. There is a load of cricket happening, and cricket is my main sport. The boys obviously and the lads’ group chat. I’m going to miss them and I hope they’re going to miss me," he says. "I started running in lockdown. Stravawas like the new Tinder! Being a teacher in lockdown, I found myself being a bit of a budget Joe Wicks in front of a camera. Different home workouts and things like that."

Speaking about his own cricket career, Hugo reveals: "I’ve actually played cricket for England PD (Physical Disability). I’ve been to Bangladesh, Dubai, I’ve been everywhere to play cricket.

"I was born with clubfoot. I had lots of operations when I was a kid. You can only really tell when I walk barefoot. I’ve got a really short achilles heel. I walk slightly on my tip toes."

And Hugo admits: "I'm really competitive. Obviously, I’m from a sporting background. That comes hand in hand. I’m sure it’s going to translate into dating as well. If there is an opportunity to become the alpha male around everyone else. I’m looking forward to getting stuck into it and giving it my best

Meanwhile sharing his 'five year plan', Hugo says: "Hopefully with another half, who I love very much. That would be great. Maybe to start thinking about settling down and starting a family. I’m in no rush to do that though. Hopefully in love, with the same group of friends and maybe have a few more. Be happy with everything that life throws at me."

The show is hosted by Laura Whitmore with also welcomes voiceover comic Iain Stirling.

The show airs on ITV2 with episodes available to ITV Hub.