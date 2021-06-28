Love Island 2021: Meet Liberty Poole - Age, Instagram and all about the new Islander!

Love Island series seven has kicked off on ITV2 - meet new Islander Liberty Poole here!

Love Island features a group of singletons hoping to meet a perfect match.

One of those on the cast of the show for this year's series is Liberty Poole.

21-year-old Liberty is a waitress & marketing student from Birmingham.

You can follow Liberty Poole on Instagram @libertypoolex where she has over 15,000 followers.

Liberty says of being on Love Island: "I've never had that nice, happy relationship so I think it will be nice and something for me to experience. Obviously I want the best summer ever because we have been in lockdown for a year so it would be nice to go away and enjoy the sun and make friends as well.

"I’m excited, I’m a bit of a social butterfly so I love to meet new people. I’m a girls’ girl as well so I can’t wait for the girly friendships. It’s going to be fun!"

Meet Liberty

Liberty says of her ideal man: "So I like tall, alpha male, confident, a cheeky chappy sort of guy. But obviously that’s always usually combined with player types, which is where I go wrong. So I am trying to change my ways and go for more of a nicer guy that is going to treat me right."

Liberty currently works as a waitress at Nandos and reveals: "I’ve had people try and rinse me for a date at Nando’s, get the discount and stuff. But I’ve never had a date in one. I’ve had a few things happen at work. I’ve had a napkin shaped as a rose given to me which was cute, that was when I first started working there and then I’ve been proposed to. It was a bit unexpected!

"He was on his own, he’d come into the restaurant every week and he got down on one knee and was like, ‘Will you marry me?’. But in his hand, it was a charity support badge not a diamond ring or nothing. So I was thinking, that’s one way of saying I’m a charity case when it comes to love."

Meanwhile Liberty shared a secret talent: "I do a bit of ice skating here and there but I’m not like a pro at it. It’s just something I enjoy doing in my spare time. Sometimes I go ice skating for a date because none of my mates will come with me. It just gives me an excuse to go."

As for her 'five year plan', Liberty says: "Successful and travelling the world hopefully because for me, my passion is travelling.

"I’ve been quite lucky because my mum and dad live abroad so travelling is something I have always done since I was a kid so every time I travel or see a site or a bit of architecture, it completely opens my mindset and I love it. I feel like it develops me as a person. I would literally spend my whole life travelling if I could."

Helmed by Laura Whitmore, The show also welcomes narrator comedian Iain Stirling.

Love Island airs each night on ITV2. Watch this year's show online with the ITV Hub.