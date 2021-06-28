Love Island 2021: Meet Sharon Gaffka - Age, Instagram, job and all about the Islander!

Love Island 2021 is currently on ITV2 - meet new Islander Sharon Gaffka here!

Love Island follows a cast of singletons hoping to find a perfect match.

One of the Islanders taking part in the show this year is Sharon Gaffka.

Sharon is a 25-year-old Civil Servant from Oxford who is currently an operations lead for the Department of Transport.

You can follow Sharon Gaffka on Instagram @sharongaffka where she currently has over 16,000 followers.

Sharon Gaffka says of being on Love Island: "It's been a bit of a running joke between my friendship group for a while that I should apply, probably because I’m the most outrageous one out of the group.

"But also because of COVID and the lockdown, I’m the only single one in my friendship group. They’re either married or planning on getting married. I don’t want to be the only one in the group chat that is single anymore!"

On what she's looking for in a partner, Sharon said: "I have this thing where if something doesn’t work out with one person, I’ll try and go for the other extreme to see if that works out. I tend to date someone who is taller than me, even though my last long-term partner, he was actually someone who was shorter than me.

"I’m quite an intellectual person so I want someone who can kind of match that. Somebody who can make me laugh and I can be myself around. I’m really clumsy and goofy. On social media, I look really put together but my friends who know me know I’ll fall down the stairs."

Talking about her job, Sharon shares: "I’ve been a civil servant since I was 18. I’ve worked in lots of different departments. I’ve been doing Brexit policy for the last year, I did a stint during the Coronavirus pandemic in the Department of Health so I was helping deliver testing kits and managing the operations. It’s been an intense year!

Sharon is also a beauty queen and Young Women's Trust Ambassador, revealing: "Molly-Mae and I had the same pageant director. I was Miss International UK.

"When I went to Japan for Miss International, I became an ambassador against domestic violence of women in Japan. I did a few campaigns on period poverty and worked with a few organisations and charities. I signed up to be one of their sponsors and they approached me to become an ambassador."

Presented by Laura Whitmore, Love Island features voice-over comedian Iain Stirling.

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9PM Sunday to Fridays with episodes available to the ITV Hub.