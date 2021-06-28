The Love Island 2021 cast have been revealed for Season 7 ahead of next week's launch.

The holiday of a lifetime awaits a brand-new influx of Islanders as Love Island, returns to ITV2 on Monday, 28 June.

Laura Whitmore is at the helm as the Islanders do their best to flirt, date, couple up and try and avoid being ‘dumped’ from the villa.

With new arrivals, heads may turn, while others will prove their true feelings, all narrated by the inimitable voice of Love Island, Iain Stirling.

From romance and heart-to-hearts to betrayal and broken hearts, there’s never a dull moment in this ultimate search for love.

More texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut.

Love Island was the most watched show on any digital channel in 2020 and as it returns there’ll be lots of twists and turns along the way, with shock recouplings, unexpected splits and dramatic exits.

As the pairs attempt to win the hearts of each other – and the nation – one couple will ultimately triumph and be crowned Love Island winners 2021.

Six girls and five guys have been revealed on the starting Love Island 2021 cast.

Get to meet them in the video above!

Love Island 2021 begins on Monday, 28 June at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub and continues each weeknight.

Meanwhile alongside the main show, Laura will get the exclusive reaction to all the dates, the dumpings and the dramas that follow in Love Island’s studio show Love Island: Aftersun.