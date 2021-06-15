Love Island is on its way back to screens this month and the new cast are already in Spain!

After almost two years off air due to the pandemic, a brand new series will launch on ITV2 in the coming weeks.

Returning to its sunny villa in Majorca, a cast of contestants are said to currently be quarantining before the start of filming.

"Bosses are finalising who goes into the villa on the launch show right now," a source told The Sun newspaper. "The cast are already in Spain, quarantining ahead of the first episode.

"Everyone's really excited - it's going to be the best series yet as they have some really interesting islanders lined up for the villa."

No names have been officially revealed for the show so far but it's been claimed bosses have been casting the most diverse line up yet.

Reports have suggested producers have been looking for more bisexual contestants while it's rumoured that they've also reached out to influencers with visible disabilities.

Meanwhile an exact start date for the series is yet to be officially confirmed beyond sometime this month (June).

The hit reality series, which debuted on ITV2 in 2015, features a group of singletons wanting to meet a perfect match.

They will try their utmost to flirt, date and couple up in the hope of not being voted off the show.

With each new episode will come new twists including bombshell arrivals designed to test true feelings. Who's head will turn?

Firepit gatherings are sure to see plenty of drama when the truth behind the pairings is unveiled - resulting in surprise exits, surprise splits and shock recouplings.

The series concludes as one couple are crowned Love Island champions 2021 - sharing a £50,000 prize.

Love Island 2021 airs every night on ITV2 and the ITV Hub from June.

For now you can catch up on past series online via ITVHub here and with Brit Box.