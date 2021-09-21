The Great British Bake Off is back for 2021 - where is the show being filmed this year?

Prue Leith return as judges on The Great British Bake Off airing weekly Tuesday nights at 8PM on Channel 4.

Paul and Prue will be joined by Bake Off hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding in the tent.

Where is the Bake Off filmed this year?

For 2021 the Great British Bake Off has set up its iconic tent on the lawns of Down Hall Hotel in Essex.

Set in 110 acres of park and woodland, the luxury 98-bedroom hotel and spa was home for the contestants, judges and presenters as they isolated together to film the series earlier this year.

You can find out more about the venue including how to book a visit or overnight stay from the official website at DownHall.co.uk

The 2021 season of the Great British Bake Off once again has introduced twelve of the best home bakers in the UK to the show, going on a journey to bake, ice, whisk, beat and knead their way through ten weeks of testing challenges.

At the end of each week judges Paul and Prue will decide who's going home and who is the week's star baker.

Contestants taking part the line up include Amanda Geo - 56-year-old Met Police Detective from London; Chigs Parmar - 40-year-old Sales Manager from Leicestershire; Crystelle Pereira - 26-year-old Client Relationship Manager from London; Freya Cox - 19-year-old Student from North Yorkshire; George Aristidou - 34-year-old Shared Lives Co-ordinator from London and Tom - 28-year-old Software Developer from Kent.

They're joined by Giuseppe Dell'Anno - 45-year-old Chief Engineer from Bristol; Jairzeno - 51-year-old Head of Finance from London; Jürgen - 56-year-old IT Professional from Sussex; Lizzie Acker - 28-year-old Car Production Operative from Liverpool; Maggie - 70-year-old Retired Nurse & Midwife from Dorset and Rochica - 27-year-old Junior HR Business Partner from Birmingham

See the latest action from the tent as the Great British Bake Off 2021 continues Tuesdays at 8PM on Channel 4.

Meanwhile spin-off series An Extra Slice returns with Jo Brand, airing on Friday nights on Channel 4.

You can watch and catch up on all the instalments online with the All 4 player.