Beverley Callard and Jordan North 'set to team up for new travel show'

Beverley Callard and Jordan North are set to team up together in a new travel show.

The pair are set for a new ITV series after hitting it off on I'm A Celebrity last year.

Advertisements

Corrie actress Beverley and Radio DJ Jordan became close pals in the Welsh camp and are now set for even more adventures together.

The Sun newspaper reports that work is underway on a currently untitled travel programme fronted by the duo.

A source told the tabloid that Beverley and Jordan have remained "good mates" since I'm A Celebrity, saying that their friendship is "very much the real deal."

They added: “Everything is still being mapped out for the pair and producers are currently working on the exact locations the duo will travel to.

“Jordan and Bev couldn’t be more excited about working together again and this show will promise not just good culture and amazing food – but a whole load of laughs.”

Speaking last year after I'm A Celeb, Beverley of her time in camp with Jordan: "I fell in love with Jordan completely. I'd never met him before, until that first day when the first sight of him was him throwing up on the cliff top. I was thinking 'who is this guy?'

Advertisements

"When you meet someone eye to eye... he's got the warmest eyes, he's the kindest, gentlest person but also is just naturally funny. He doesn't try, it just pours out of him. He's gorgeous."

Meanwhile it's been reported that I'm A Celebrity will return to its usual location of Australia for this year's series.

The 2020 series of I'm A Celebrity swapped its usual Australian location for Gwrych Castle in the Welsh countryside due to the pandemic.

As on the regular series, we saw the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to winner Giovanna Fletcher being crowned, for the first time ever, Queen of the Castle.

Advertisements

Sources say that Australian authorities have given producers the green light to return in 2021, although ITV has yet to make an official announcement.

I'm A Celebrity typically launches in November time.