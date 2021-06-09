Louise Minchin has been linked to Strictly Come Dancing this year after departing BBC Breakfast.

The journalist and news presenter has been appearing on the BBC morning show for 20 years.

But this week she announced her exit, with her final episode due later in 2021.

Following the news of Louise's departure, she's being tipped for a rather different TV project with bookies tipping her for Strictly.

Jessica O'Reilly of Ladbrokes told The Sun newspaper: "Louise is well-loved on BBC One and although fans of Breakfast will soon miss her, the odds suggest it won't be too long before she's back on screen as a Strictly contestant."

Louise isn't the only familiar face from BBC Breakfast linked to the show with her co-host Dan Walker also rumoured.

Strictly has often looked to breakfast TV for contestants - Dan and Louise's BBC Breakfast colleague Naga Munchetty previously took part in the show in 2016 while Good Morning Britain has seen Ranvir Singh, Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold have all also appeared.

Other celebrities rumoured for the Strictly Come Dancing line up this year include former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas fitness guru Joe Wicks, BBC weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker and actor Gregory Piper.

Further rumoured names include Westlife's Mark Feehily, football star Michael Owen, Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford and Laura Tobin and media personality Stacey Solomon.

Strictly Come Dancing begins in the autumn on BBC One, fronted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly.

Meanwhile, Louise has spoken out about her decision to step down from BBC Breakfast.

She said: "I have absolutely loved being part of the six million-strong BBC Breakfast family but after nearly two decades presenting the programme, I have decided it is time I stopped setting my alarm for 3:40 in the morning.

"I will take so many memories with me, including reporting on the shock and anguish of the Manchester Arena bombing; starting a national conversation about menopause; and the life-changing moment I took part in the Breakfast Christmas Cycling Challenge which inspired my ongoing passion for endurance sport, which I will continue when I leave.

"A big thank you to everyone who has watched and supported me, I have loved it and I will miss you all."

BBC Breakfast editor Richard Frediani added: "Millions of viewers have regularly woken up with Louise for 20 years and welcomed her and BBC Breakfast into their homes.

"We will miss her brilliant journalism, good humour and boundless energy. She has been a tremendous BBC Breakfast colleague on and off screen and will always be a friend to the team."

Picture: Louise Minchin - (C) BBC - Photographer: Steve Schofield