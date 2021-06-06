The Masked Dancer ends with series high viewing figures on Saturday night

The final of The Masked Dancer reached a series high in the ratings on Saturday night.

The Masked Dancer UK's first series aired all this week on ITV.

Advertisements

The Masked Singer spin-off sees celebs dance-off to put on a standout dance performance all while their real identities are hidden under outrageous costumes.

Joel Dommett presented the show with celebrity judges Oti Mabuse, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross.

Saturday night's final episode saw an average audience of just under 4 million viewers, with a peak of close to 5 million.

It was the most watched show on Saturday night and the series' highest rated episode, with viewing figures having generally increased throughout its run.

As yet ITV haven't confirmed if The Masked Dancer will be back for a second outing.

Contestants who competed in the first series were Beetroot, Knickerbocker Glory, Frog, Scarecrow, Zip, Carwash, Viper, Squirrel, Flamingo, Rubber Chicken, Llama and Beagle.

> The Masked Dancer spoilers: All the contestants revealed!

The show also saw guest appearances from John Bishop, David Walliams and Holly Willoughby.

You can watch online and catch up via the ITV Hub here.

Advertisements

Meanwhile The Masked Singer will return in 2022 with what will be its third series.

Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV