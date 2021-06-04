The Masked Dancer recap! Watch all the performances and reveals from episode 6

Here's a full recap of this evening's episode of The Masked Dancer 2021 UK - who was behind the mask this evening?.

The latest series of The Masked Dancer airs each night this week on ITV.

Over seven evenings a fresh selection of twelve celebs will be taking to the stage all while concealing their identities.

The panel - Strictly pro Oti Mabuse, presenter Davina McCall, TV personality Jonathan Ross and comedian Mo Gilligan - will be trying to find out who is behind the mask each episode. Joining them for tonight's show was John Bishop as a guest panellist.

This evening was the semi-final as the top six acts competed for a place in Saturday's final - but two were eliminated and unmasked.

Recap the performances and latest reveals below...

Carwash

Opening up the semi-final tonight was Carwash who danced to Singin' In The Rain by Mint Royale.

Frog

Next up in the semi-final was Frog who performed to Little Mix's Shoutout To My Ex.

Squirrel

For their semi-final dance, Squirrel performed an Argentine Tango themed routine to Camila Cabello's Havana.

Zip

Zip danced to Use It Up & Wear It Out by Odyssey for their semi-final performance.

Knickerbocker Glory

In the semi-final, Knickerbocker Glory performed to a mash up of Luis Fonsi's Despacito and Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You.

Scarecrow

Closing the semi-final performances, Scarecrow danced to *NSYNC's Bye Bye Bye.

Knickerbocker Glory is revealed!

After all six acts had performed, the studio audience voted for their favourites. The three in the bottom were Carwash, Frog and Knickerbocker Glory. With the fewest votes Knickerbocker Glory was automatically eliminated and unmasked to reveal Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood.

Frog and Carwash dance off

Frog and Carwash then went head to head to the dance off. Carwash went first, dancing to Junior Senior's Move Your Feet, before Frog performed to One Way Or Another by Blondie.

Frog is revealed!

Frog and Carwash then faced the panel to decide who would stay and who would be eliminated. The panel chose to keep Carwash, seeing Frog leave the competition and unmasked as model and media personality Kelly Brook.

The Masked Dancer concludes Saturday night at 7:30PM on ITV