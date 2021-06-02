Eddie the Eagle spills all on his time on The Masked Dancer as Rubber Chicken

Eddie the Eagle has revealed all about his time on The Masked Dancer.

The Masked Dancer continued on Tuesday night as five more characters - Squirrel, Carwash, Rubber Chicken, Frog and Beagle - took to the the stage.

Frog and Rubber Chicken found themselves at the bottom of the pecking order. They put on a cracking performance but in the end the panel chose to save Frog.

Rubber Chicken was unmasked as sports star Eddie The Eagle in a surprise to the panel.

Eddie The Eagle. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Speaking about signing up, Eddie said: "I always love a challenge and I love dancing too.

"I loved being a Rubber Chicken. I could really be silly and play with the character but I did find the costume quite restrictive."

Eddie admitted: "I was very nervous, I had to use a lot of energy to move the outfit, but it was nice to hide inside the costume it made things slightly easier.

None of the panel correctly guessed Eddie, who revealed: "I wanted the most obscure clues to be used, some clues might be a bit too easy to get.

"They really thought about what was said in the clues, there was a lot of lateral thinking. I’d be useless at it. I was impressed at how many celebrity names they could come up with."

Describing his time on the show as "Physical, fantastic and fun", Eddie continued: "I loved it, that was the best part no one knew who I was.

"My only thing would be to make [the costume] easier to move in and breathe. I loved thinking like a chicken and embraced the whole character."

Eddie The Eagle as Rubber Chicken. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

And Eddie confessed he was "gutted" to be eliminated from the show.

"I wanted to go all the way," he said.

The Masked Dancer on ITV & the ITV Hub continues at 7:30PM on Thursday, 3 June. There's no episode tonight (2 June) due to the football.

Acts left on the show are Frog, Llama, Squirrel, Zip, Carwash, Beagle, Knickerbocker Glory and Scarecrow.