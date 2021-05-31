The Masked Dancer set to reveal 'biggest celeb ever' in tonight's show

The Masked Dancer will unveil its 'biggest celeb yet' in tonight's show, says host Joel Dommett.

The new spin-off from The Masked Singer sees celebrities compete to put on a standout dance performance while their real identities are kept hidden under elaborate masks and costumes.

So far names unmasked have included Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo and singer & presenter Louise Redknapp.

Hosted by Joel, the show features a panel of Oti Mabuse, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross.

Tonight's episode sees performances from five of the remaining acts - Beetroot, Llama, Zip, Knickerbocker Glory and Scarecrow - before another is eliminated.

And Joel says the the next unmasking is set to reveal a big star.

"There was one [reveal] in particular, that I genuinely... for me, it was the biggest reaction I gave when I was told it was them," he told ITV's Lorraine today.

He added: "I just couldn't believe that they'd done the show. I just never believed that they would do it.

"And when they told me I was like 'whaaaaat!" I couldn't believe it. It's mad."

Joel concluded: "It's one of the biggest reveals we've ever done."

Meanwhile, speaking about the panel's guesses on the show, Joel shared: "Oti has been brilliant, she’s a very keen bean. She’s come in and is very keen to prove herself early doors. Her notebook is full to the brim of names. She’s throwing out more names than Davina and very obscure names as well.

"Oti has the ability to go through the entire Strictly Come Dancing back catalogue and know the dancing style of all the people who have been on the show. She kind of has that knowledge which none of us have so it really genuinely helps, so she’s coming out with some excellent names."

He added: "Jonathan hasn’t in any way learnt from his two seasons of The Masked Singer. He still pretty much guesses everybody as Mary Berry or Angela Lansbury.

"It’s fun, what happens now is that Mo will guess someone that Jonathan doesn’t know and Jonathan will guess someone that Mo doesn’t know."

The Masked Singer continues nightly on ITV all this week at 7:30PM.

Other mystery contestants competing in the series are Squirrel, Beagle, Carwash, Rubber Chicken and Frog.

You can catch up with the series via the ITV website.

Picture: Joel Dommett. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV