Simon Cowell 'working on new talent show' - and it could stream on Netflix

Simon Cowell is reportedly working on a new talent show - and it could stream on Netflix.

The music mogul, who is behind both The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent, is said to be developing a new project.

Advertisements

The Sun reports that the new talent show is set to air away from ITV and could be streamed on Netflix.

A source told the newspaper: “Simon never rests on his laurels. He is constantly thinking creatively of new ideas and shows, innovating and evolving all the time. It is one of the secrets of his huge success over the years.

“He has told friends that he is sick of competitors trying to out-do the brand, so decided he would do it himself.

“He’s vowed that his next show will be bigger and better than BGT."

Further details on the project are yet to be announced.

For now, Simon is planned a big TV comeback for 2022 with both BGT and X Factor currently off air.

Advertisements

Simon missed the live shows of last year's series of Britain's Got Talent after injuring his back in an electric bike accident.

He was originally due to return to the panel alongside Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon this year before filming was postponed due to the pandemic.

A statement released in February announced that the next series of Britain's Got Talent wouldn't air until next year.

ITV and Simon's Syco company said: "BGT is known for its diversity of talent with big dance groups, wonderful choirs and lavish orchestras at its heart, and it has become clear that not only is it not possible to film auditions with these types of acts in a secure way but also that they are not able to adequately rehearse and prepare safely.

"Safety has to come first and, as a result, the recording of the show can’t currently go ahead as planned."

Meanwhile it was recently reported that The X Factor could be set to make a comeback in 2022 as well.

Advertisements

The show has been off air since 2019 after Simon decided to rest the format.

He said at the time: "We have to come back with a show that is relevant, different, a show that takes into account all the different things kids are watching and being influenced by."