Shirley Ballas says that the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line up will 'blow your mind'.

The Strictly head judge will be back this autumn for a brand new series and has suggested that casting is already complete.

Advertisements

She said (via the Daily Mirror): "Just when you think Strictly can’t get any better, it does.

"Honestly it’ll blow your mind when you see some of the cast."

The BBC has yet to confirm any names for the line up but there have been plenty of rumours.

They include media personality Stacey Solomon, TV presenter Dan Walker, fitness guru Joe Wicks, Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford and Laura Tobin and Line Of Duty star Gregory Piper.

Also rumoured are weather presenter Tomasz Schafernaker, sports star Michael Owen, former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas and Westlife's Mark Feehily.

Shirley will be back on the panel this year with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and - hopefully - Bruno Tonioli.

Advertisements

Speaking recently on Good Morning Britain, Craig revealed: “We’re hoping Bruno comes back. We really do want him there in the seat - whether he stays in the seat or not as he’s generally up and down like a yo-yo! Of course we want him back.

"If he can’t come back then he’ll do what he did last time, you know due to restrictions, and just do lives and crosses and feeds to the studio which was great fun as it was anyway."

The show is expected to return to normal this year after last year's show saw a shorter run and fewer celebs taking part.

Although the celebs are still to be confirmed, the BBC has announced the 2021 line up of professional dancers.

Taking part this year will be Aljaž Škorjanec, Amy Dowden, Anton Du Beke, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima and Janette Manrara all on the line up.

They'll join Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones and Oti Mabuse.

Advertisements

Strictly Come Dancing typically launches in September on BBC One, running Saturday nights until Christmas.

Picture: Shirley Ballas - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy