Louise Redknapp has spoken out after being unmasked on The Masked Dancer.

The Masked Dancer's brand new series is airing all this week on ITV.

The Masked Singer spin-off sees celebrities dance-off to put on the best dance performance as their identities are hidden under elaborate masks.

Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan make up the panel with host Joel Dommett.

In Sunday's latest episode, Squirrel, Carwash, Flamingo, Rubber Chicken, Frog and Beagle shimmied onto the stage.

Louise Redknapp on The Masked Dancer. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Flamingo became the next act to leave, removing the mask to reveal popstar and media personality Louise Redknapp.

Jonathan had guessed Louise correctly while other guesses for Flamingo's identity from the panel had included Maya Jama, Dani Dyer and Lisa Snowdon.

Speaking about signing up for the show, Louise said: "After being in lockdown for so long, it felt like such a nice change to get out and not only dance, which is something I love, but keep fit and just thoroughly enjoy doing something fun.

"The dancing appealed to me because it’s something I love to do but it isn’t my sole vocation. It’s not my job but I do use it within my job. It just seemed so fun."

Louise went on to discuss keeping the show a secret: "It’s hard because obviously you’re going to do dance rehearsals and you can’t tell people where you are so you’re forever making up excuses! Luckily my kids are teenagers and they didn’t ask too many questions.

"A lot goes into keeping the secret. They do all the hard work for you, finding you a place to film that’s really secure and such. The production really help to keep it private."

Discussing her Flamingo disguise, Louise continued: "I loved my character, it was really good fun. What was really nice is that it was so different from me, it was very girly and pink. Being a flamingo was lots of fun and so different to what I would naturally choose.

"I found it a little bit harder to dance in the mask because the head of the mask was so big that I found it difficult to really give it everything I wanted. It unfortunately wasn’t that easy but it was really fun and nice to know that people didn’t know who was under the mask."

And on leaving the competition, Louise said: "I think the nice thing about this competition is it’s not personal in any way.

"It’s all about whether they guess you, whether you did a performance where they felt they knew who it was or whether they’re left guessing. I think the fact it’s not personal is really nice."

She added: "I love dancing, I loved having the freedom to go and dance, and the fun experience. It was all about having fun and not taking anything too seriously.

"Anyone that knows me really well will know me as someone that doesn’t take things too seriously at all so it was perfect. "

The Masked Dancer on ITV & the ITV Hub continues at 7:30PM on Monday (31 May).

