Michael Owen 'in talks' to join Strictly Come Dancing line up

Michael Owen is one of the latest names rumoured for Strictly Come Dancing's latest season.

The footballer is best known for his time as a striker for teams including Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester United as well as the England national team.

Since retiring from playing Michael has appeared regular on TV as a pundit and commentator.

According to The Sun on Sunday newspaper, Strictly bosses are keen to sign the sports star for this year's series of the BBC dance competition.

He's supposedly said no to the show in past but is currently in talks for the 2021 show.

"Michael has been on our wish list for a while. He would be a great signing for us," a source told the newspaper. “In previous years the answer has been a flat no from Michael, but this year a conversation is taking place, so everyone is very hopeful.

“There’s no question he would be a huge hit with fans.”

As yet no names have been confirmed for the new series of Strictly this autumn.

Further rumoured celebs for Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include fitness guru Joe Wicks, Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford and Laura Tobin, weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker and media personality Stacey Solomon.

More rumoured celebs for the show are Westlife's Mark Feehily, TV presenter Dan Walker, Line Of Duty star Gregory Piper and TV star Ryan Thomas.

Presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, Strictly begins in the autumn on BBC One.

Motsi Mabuse, Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas are all expected to return to the panel.

But on spin-off show It Takes Two there are set to be changes with presenter Zoe Ball announcing she was stepping down from hosting after ten years.

Zoe told her followers on Twitter: "As a massive @bbcstrictly fan I have loved spending my Autumn teatimes with the celebrity dancers, the gorgeous & awesome pro dancers, the judges, my girl Vicky Gill, Rylan, Gethin & of course my main man Ian Waite.

"Time now for some new cha cha challenges. I will continue to support the Strictly family on the Breakfast Show & can’t wait to watch the Class Of 2021 from my sofa."

Strictly Come Dancing typically launches in September and runs until Christmas.

Picture: BBC