The Masked Dancer recap! Watch all the performances and reveal from episode 1

Here's a full recap of tonight's episode of The Masked Dancer 2021 UK - who was behind the mask this evening?

The first series of The Masked Dancer continues on ITV each night this week.

Across seven shows a new line up of twelve celebs will be dancing while keeping their identity a secret with ever flamboyantly elaborate character costumes.

A line up of celebrity sleuths - comedian Mo Gilligan, dancer Oti Mabuse, media personality Jonathan Ross and presenter Davina McCall - will be trying to work out who is behind the mask each episode.

Tonight (29 May) saw the first episode as the first six contestants went head to head and one was unmasked at the end of the show.

Recap the performances and first reveal below...

Zip

Zip danced to Sugarhill Gang & Chic - Rappers Delight & Goodtimes.

Knickerbocker Glory

Knickerbocker Glory performed to Lady Gaga & Beyoncé hit Telephone.

Beetroot

Beetroot's first dance was to Annie Lennox's I Put A Spell On You.

Llama

Quincy Jones's Soul Bossa Nova was the music for Llama's first dance.

Viper

Viper performed to Lenny Kravitz's Are You Gonna Go My Way.

Scarecrow

Scarecrow danced to Justin Timberlake & Anna Kendrick's September.

Viper is revealed!

After all had performed, it was Viper, Beetroot and Knickerbocker Glory that found themselves in the bottom three with Viper the first character to 'take it off' revealing Diversity star Jordan Banjo.

The 2021 series of The Masked Dancer is currently airing on ITV nightly.