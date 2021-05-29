Who is Beetroot on The Masked Dancer? Viewers think they've worked it out!

Who is Beetroot on The Masked Dancer? Fans have their suspicions already!

The Masked Dancer UK first series is airing nightly over the next week on ITV.

A spin-off from The Masked Singer, the dancing competition sees celebrities try to put on the best dance performance all while their identities are hidden behind mesmerising masks and costumes.

Joel Dommett hosts the new series joined by judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Oti Mabuse and Jonathan Ross.

One of the acts on the series for 2021 is Beetroot - They dance to their own beat but who is behind the mask?

Who is Beetroot on The Masked Dancer?

Beetroot's first performance was to Annie Lennox's I Put A Spell On You.

In their first clue package, Beetroot made references to gardening and the country side, the North, loos, horse riding and 'hearsay'.

In a teaser clue, which saw the mystery dancers give the panel a hint about their identity with two words missing, Beetroot said: "If her majesty knew I had BLANK BLANK at home she would make a salad of me."

Popular early guesses have included Hear'Say singer and actress Kym Marsh.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: "Beetroot is Kim Marsh! Hearsay and the honesty box when she lied before getting into the band... #MaskedDancer"

Another declared confidently: "Beetroot is Kym Marsh"

Other early guesses have included Kym's bandmate Myleene Klass as well as Shania Twain and Cheryl.

For now, Beetroot remains unmasked with their identity still to be officially confirmed.

The Masked Dancer 2021 airs nightly all this week on ITV and the ITV Hub.

More characters taking part in the series this year are Flamingo, Rubber Chicken, Zip, Carwash, Viper, Squirrel, Scarecrow, Beagle, Llama, Frog and Knickerbocker Glory.

Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV