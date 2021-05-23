BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker tipped for this year's Strictly Come Dancing

Dan Walker has been linked to Strictly Come Dancing's latest season.

The TV presenter is best known for hosting BBC Breakfast as well as Football Focus, which he recently stepped down from after ten years.

It's claimed that Strictly bosses have been keen to sign Dan for previous series and hope this year will finally see him in the ballroom.

A source told The Sun newspaper that the telly personality would be a "great fit" for the show.

"He’s hugely popular thanks to his work on BBC Breakfast and Sport," they said. “He has fans across a range of age groups, he is charismatic and also a real family man.

"And crucially he now has a clear diary on Saturdays. He is one of our top targets for this year’s cast.”

Dan previously revealed he had a "regular phone call" from Strictly bosses trying to get him to take part in the show.

Speaking in 2020, he shared: "There's a regular phone call that comes in. The problem is I've got a big wingspan. I'm 6ft 6in, I'd need a big dance floor!"

He added: "I always think that Strictly is a better spectator sport than it is to participate."

Dan's BBC Breakfast Naga Munchetty previously took part in the show in 2016.

Whether or not he'll follow in her footsteps is to be confirmed with no names yet official for the 2021 line up.

Other rumoured names for this year's Strictly Come Dancing cast currently include TV personality Stacey Solomon, Westlife singer Mark Feehily and fitness guru Joe Wicks.

Also rumoured Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford and Laura Tobin, weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker, actor Gregory Piper and TV star Ryan Thomas.

Strictly Come Dancing begins in the autumn on BBC One, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Bruno Tonioli and Shirley Ballas are all expected to be back on the panel - although Bruno may appear virtually again due to potential track restrictions.

It's been reported that this year's show will return to normal following a shorter series with fewer celebs last year due to the pandemic.

Picture: Dan Walker - (C) Endemol Shine - Photographer: Brian J Ritchie