The Masked Dancer is on its way for its first ever UK series in 2021- when does it start on TV?

A spin-off from The Masked Singer, the new show will see famous faces fight to put on a standout dance performance while their real identities are kept secret with outrageous costumes.

Joel Dommett fronts The Masked Dancer series 1 alongside celebrity judges comedian Mo Gilligan, TV presenter Davina McCall, telly personality Jonathan Ross and Strictly professional dancer Oti Mabuse.

When does The Masked Dancer start?

The Masked Dancer will start on Saturday, 29 May at 7PM on ITV.

Unlike The Masked Singer which airs weekly, The Masked Dancer will air nightly across the week.

Seven episodes will air each evening on ITV with the final on Saturday, 5 June. There will be no episode on Wednesday, 2 June due to a football match.

As well as watching on TV you'll be able to watch the series online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

What's it all about?

The Masked Dancer will follow much the same format as its singing-based counterpart.

A series of famous faces will hide behind elaborate outfits while the judges and viewers attempt to guess their identity.

The characters competing in the competition in 2021 are Llama, Beagle, Flamingo, Viper, Carwash, Zip, Squirrel, Scarecrow, Beetroot, Rubber CHicken, Frog and Knickerbocker Glory.

In each episode they'll take to the stage to perform a (hopefully) show stopping dance routine and give the panel plus those watching at home some clues to their identity.

At the end of each episode, at least one contestant will be eliminated.

Only once a celebrity is eliminated will their true identity be revealed as they are unmasked on stage.

ITV tease: "Clue packages will accompany every Masked Dancer to help the panel and at home detectives crack the case of who the famous faces behind the masks are.

"From ballet to ballroom, salsa to swing and everything in between, the mystery line up will be dancing onto screens this Spring."

