David Walliams talks Britain's Got talent return with Simon Cowell

David Walliams has teased the return of Britain's Got Talent with Simon Cowell.

This year's series of BGT has been cancelled due to the pandemic making it the first year since 2007 without a series.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show this weekend, David says the show is all set to return next year - with Simon Cowell also making a comeback to the panel.

Simon sat out the end of last year's series after a back injury, seeing Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo take his seat.

Speaking to Jonathan Ross about Simon Cowell and the next series of BGT, David says: “Apparently he’s coming back to the show and we’re meant to be doing the show next year."

He continues: “We couldn’t do it this year because - with everything that’s going on - audiences and also there’s 50 people in a choir, 100 people in a dance group, that kind of thing, which is a shame.

"But it’s probably good for the audience, quite nice to have a break and then you have a bit of a comeback.”

David goes on to speak about Alton Towers opening a ride based on him and his books and says: “There is a Gangsta Granny ride. It opened to the public on Monday. You go on the adventure with Ben and Granny of stealing the crown jewels. It’s brilliantly done.”

He adds: “It was really surreal. I went there for the first time. I’ve been working on it for a few years. Now it’s real and I did have tears in my eyes thinking, ‘How did this all happen?’”

Speaking about his son and how he inspires him, David says: “I have an 8-year-old son who is all the time giving me ideas for stories. The wonderful thing about kids is they’ll just say, ‘Behind that door is dinosaurs’ and you think, ‘That would be a brilliant thing in a book.’

“He kept on talking about a ‘mega monster’ – a monster made up of all the monsters. That’s a great title.

"I thought a lot of kids would like to read a book about a ‘mega monster’. So my next book is called Mega Monster. He’s very proud about coming up with this title and helping me.”

Joking that he’s now asked if he’ll give him half the money he makes from it, David laughs: “No. not a penny. He’ll get it when I die. That’s a way off.”

Meanwhile of plans to work with Matt Lucas again David says: “Yes I’d like to. Me and Matt are meeting up and talking about projects. We took my mum out for dinner. We are discussing projects.

“We just have an idea of something we want to do. The idea – where we play lots of different characters, which is, you know, something people expect from us – and so we’re just going to start writing it, and if we feel it’s good and we want to share it with people, we’ll ask if anyone wants to put it on TV.”

The Jonathan Ross Show, Saturday 22 May, 9:35PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

