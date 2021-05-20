Ryan Thomas has been tipped for Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

The actor is best known for his roles on Coronation Street and Neighbours as well as appearance on Celebrity Big Brother.

Now he could be set for another big TV appearance with rumours Strictly bosses are keen to sign him for this year's series.

It comes after Ryan completed a challenge to run 10 marathons in 10 days to raise money for Calm Zone for Mental Health awareness week.

According to The Sun, Ryan turned down Strictly Come Dancing last year but is "considering" saying yes in 2021 after another offer to take part.

A source shared: "Ryan turned the show down last year as he didn't want to be apart from Lucy [Mecklenburgh, fiancé] and baby Roman for that long, but he's been offered a place again this year and he's considering it - once he's rested his aching feet that is.

"Bosses think he'd be really good on the show. Everyone knows and loves him from Corrie and his ITV show."

Further rumoured celebs for the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing cast currently include GMB hosts Alex Beresford and Laura Tobin, BBC weather presenter Tomasz Schafernaker and Westlife's Mark Feehily.

More rumoured celebs for the show are TV personality Stacey Solomon, singer Paloma Faith, fitness guru Joe Wicks and actor Gregory Piper from Line Of Duty.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, Strictly will begin in the autumn on BBC One

Bruno Tonioli, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse will be back as judges although Bruno could appear virtually again.

The Strictly 2021 professionals line up was previously announced with Aljaž Škorjanec, Amy Dowden, Anton Du Beke, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima and Janette Manrara all on the line up.

They'll join Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones and Oti Mabuse.