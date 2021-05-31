Here's a recap of all the contestants who have been unmasked on The Masked Dancer UK 2021 - SPOILERS!

The Masked Dancer UK is the new show where celebrities put on show-stopping dance routines... all while keeping their identity a secret.

A studio audience and panel rank the performances while also trying to figure out who is behind the mask.

After five episodes, here's a recap of who's been unmasked so far...

The Masked Dancer UK 2021 spoilers

Viper - Jordan Banjo

Jordan Banjo. Picture: ITV/(C) Bandicoot TV

In the first episode, Viper was unveiled as Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo.

On signing up for the show: "After the past year we all need to have some fun! I had watched parts of Masked Singer but, as a dancer, this was better for me."

Speaking about keeping the show a secret, Jordan said: "It was super difficult, especially from friends and family... I felt like a spy."

And Jordan added: "I love the panel, I love that it’s not treated like some super serious dance show but as a fun, feel good guessing game."

Flamingo - Louise Redknapp

Louise Redknapp on The Masked Dancer. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

In the second episode, Flamingo was unmasked as popstar and presenter Louise Redknapp.

Speaking about signing up for the show, Louise said: "After being in lockdown for so long, it felt like such a nice change to get out and not only dance, which is something I love, but keep fit and just thoroughly enjoy doing something fun.

"The dancing appealed to me because it’s something I love to do but it isn’t my sole vocation. It’s not my job but I do use it within my job. It just seemed so fun."

She added: "I love dancing, I loved having the freedom to go and dance, and the fun experience. It was all about having fun and not taking anything too seriously. Anyone that knows me really well will know me as someone that doesn’t take things too seriously at all so it was perfect. "

