Here's why Rita Ora isn't on The Masked Dancer as The Masked Singer spin-off comes to ITV.

The brand new series will see celebrity contestants perform unique dances, whilst covered from head to toe in extravagant, colourful costumes and masks.

Just like its singing based counter part, a celebrity panel and viewers will be left to guess their identities helped along with a series of clues.

The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett presents the spin-off with Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall also reprising their roles.

However Rita Ora is not a part of the new spin-off and is instead filming The Voice in Australia.

In her place, The Masked Dancer will welcome Strictly Come Dancing star star Oti Mabuse.

Professional dancer Oti, who has won Strictly Come Dancing twice, said: "I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer.

"I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues - it’s going to be so much fun!!!"

Host Joel Dommett added: “Well, this is set to be an amazing fun twist…will someone do the twist?! The Masked Dancer is that little bit of silly fun our lives need right now and I’m so excited to be hosting it.

"I’m looking forward to some incredible costumes, epic performances and accidentally saying Masked Singer at least five times.”

Unlike The Masked Singer which airs weekly Saturday nights, The Masked Dancer will air nightly over the course of one week.

The first episode airs on Saturday, 29 May with the final on 5 June.

The twelve contestants on The Masked Dancer were previously revealed as Scarecrow, Zip, Beagle, Llama, Squirrel, Flamingo, Viper, Knickerbocker Glory, Rubber Chicken, Carwash, Frog and Beetroot.

Expect cryptic clues, epic routines and amazing reveals every night as the nation asks 'Who is Behind the Mask?'

Each night one contestant will be unmasked leading up to the grand final where the winner will be crowned.

Meanwhile The Masked Singer is set to return for a third series in 2022.

Rita Ora. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV